Stauskas was waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stauskas is having his contract stretched to make room for the offer sheet for Deandre Ayton. The guard will be free to join any other team, except Boston, in free agency. In 39 total minutes last season between the Heat and Celtics, Stauskas racked up 18 points, three rebounds and two assists.