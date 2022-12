Vonley did not see the court during Boston's 116-110 win Wednesday night in Toronto.

Wednesday night's DNP-Coach's Decision was Vonleh's seventh over Boston's last 11 games. Vonleh earned meaningful minutes off the bench early the season when the Celtics were dealing with injuries. But the muscular post-player is now squarely behind Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin for big-man reserve minutes. Vonleh's situation will worsen when Robert Timelord Williams returns.