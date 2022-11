Vonleh received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Wednesday's 114-113 loss at Cleveland.

Wednesday marked Vonleh's first DNP of the season after appearing in Boston's first six contests. The veteran reserve has seen his minutes slowly decline since the 20 minutes of run he received on Opening Night. Vonleh appears to have dropped behind Luke Kornet, now healthy after an ankle issue, and Sam Hauser on Celtics' depth chart.