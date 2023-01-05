The Celtics traded Vonleh to the Spurs on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Spurs plan to waive Vonleh immediately, allowing the 27-year-old big man to hit the open market and attempt to find work elsewhere. He has seen limited playing time in Boston this season, averaging 7.4 minutes across 23 appearances. The Celtics will open up a roster spot by trading away Vonleh and save on the luxury tax, as his contract was to become fully guaranteed this weekend.