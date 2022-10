Vonleh chipped in two points (1-4 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 12 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Vonleh has displayed a major propensity to pick up fouls -- collecting 17 in 61 total minutes played thus far. While those tendencies reduce his role, Vonleh was destined for a shrinking role with Tuesday's return of Al Horford (back). Nonetheless, Vonleh brings a physical impact defensively, highlighted by six swats in four games.