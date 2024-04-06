Hauser amassed three points (1-18 FG, 1-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 101-100 win over the Kings.

Hauser certainly wasn't shy as a shooter in the win, going 1-of-18 from the floor. He moved into the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown was ruled out with a hand injury. While it was a great opportunity for Hauser, he likely destroyed the field-goal percentage category for anyone who happened to stream him. While he will almost definitely be better than this on most nights, Hauser is not someone managers need to be holding onto.