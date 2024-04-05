Hauser will start Friday's game against the Kings, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Derrick White and Jaylen Brown out, Hauser and Al Horford will move into the starting lineup. Hauser has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 31.7 minutes across 10 starts this season.
