Hauser produced six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in 10 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hauser connected on a pair of three-pointers, the highlight of what was another passive performance. Boston is generally running with a shallow rotation, with Payton Pritchard the only depth piece playing meaningful minutes. Having wrestled back home court advantage, Boston will be pushing for a 3-1 series lead when the two teams line up again Monday.