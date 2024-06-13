Hauser ended Wednesday's 106-99 victory over the Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes.

Hauser led the Celtics with a plus-16 plus-minus ratio during the Game 3 win. In addition to hitting three of four attempts from beyond the arc, Hauser also delivered excellent defense. The reserve forward stopped Mavericks star Luka Doncic on a few drives. Hauser's 14 minutes of run led Boston's bench. The three-point sniper has now hit 1.2 triples per game throughout the playoffs. The Celtics will try to sweep the Finals on Friday in Dallas.