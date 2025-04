Hauser is in Boston's starting lineup against Orlando on Wednesday, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

With the Celtics missing their starters and Al Horford (knee), Hauser will make his 18th start of the season Wednesday. Hauser has averaged 11.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over his last 10 outings while shooting 44.8 percent from three.