Hauser contributed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-105 loss to the Magic.

Hauser connected on four three-pointers, matching his season-high with 12 points. It's been a relatively underwhelming season thus far for Hauser, serving as nothing more than a potential streaming option for anyone needing a boost in perimeter scoring. He has played more than 25 minutes only once in 14 games, an indication that nothing is likely to change, barring injuries to other players.