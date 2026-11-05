Hauser finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt) and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Bucks.

Hauser continued operating primarily as a perimeter specialist, attempting 10 three-pointers while contributing little outside scoring. His 30-minute workload was encouraging, but the absence of assists and defensive stats will continue to limit his fantasy impact. Hauser remains useful for managers seeking three-point production, but he doesn't bring much more to the table.