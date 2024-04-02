Hauser recorded 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and five rebounds over 24 minutes during Monday's 118-104 win over Charlotte.

Hauser co-led the Celtics in scoring Monday with Jayson Tatum. Hauser has now hit seven threes or more in three of his last seven games, and the third-year forward has solidified himself as a reliable three-point specialist who can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor. Jaylen Brown (hand) missed Monday's game, and with Boston close to sealing the best record in the NBA, Hauser and the other Celtics role players should see heavier minutes as the regular season winds down.