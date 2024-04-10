Tillman is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to right knee tendon irritation, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tillman is being listed as questionable for the first game of a back-to-back set, along with Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), so the Celtics could be very thin up front Thursday night. If all these guys are out, Luke Kornet and Oshae Brissett could be forced into major minutes. Check back for another update on Tillman following Thursday's shootaround.