Tillman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
As expected, Tillman returns to the bench with Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) in the starting unit. Tillman averages 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 15.9 minutes per game when playing off the bench this season.
