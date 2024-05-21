Tillman (personal) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Tuesday.
Tillman will join Kristaps Porzingis (calf) as unavailable, but the former's absence shouldn't impact Boston's rotation, as he's appeared in just three of Boston's first 10 postseason contests. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should continue to handle all meaningful minutes at center in Game 1.
