Hornets' Xavier Tillman: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (recently traded) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Tillman was set to make his debut with the Hornets on Saturday after being taken off of Friday's injury report, but the most recent report indicates that he is not with the team. His next chance to play is Monday against the Pistons.
