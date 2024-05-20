Tillman is questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Pacers due to personal reasons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation during the playoffs, appearing in just three matchups and averaging 1.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. While it's unclear whether he'll be available to begin the Eastern Conference Finals, his status shouldn't significantly impact the rotation.