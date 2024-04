Coffey isn't starting Friday night against Utah, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Coffey entered the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash in Phoenix, but he'll retreat to the bench now that Paul George has been cleared to return from a knee issue. Coffey is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals in his last five appearances as a reserve.