Coffey will start Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Mavericks on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coffey scored in double figures in five of his last six regular-season appearances, including an 18-point performance as a starter during the finale. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) still sidelined, Coffey figures to play extended minutes to start the postseason, but Norman Powell and P.J. Tucker are also candidates for increased roles.