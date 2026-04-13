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Suns' Amir Coffey: Starting Sunday
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1 min read
Coffey will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Coffey will make his first start as a Sun to close the regular season. He should see a significant role due to the team having numerous players sidelined.
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