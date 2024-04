Coffey will start Sunday's Game 4 against Dallas, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined, Coffey drew a start in Game 1 and posted six points and three rebounds in 25 minutes. He moved back to the bench for Games 2 and 3, but Leonard has been shut down again after a pair of subpar performances. Across 13 regular-season starts, Coffey averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.