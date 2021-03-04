Coffey notched 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Ignite.

Coffey was one of the main reasons why Agua Caliente escaped with a win against a talented Ignite team, as he was one of two players that surpassed the 20-point plateau. Coffey has been struggling with his shot in recent games but continues to produce, and he's averaging 17.8 points per game through six appearances.