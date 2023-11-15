Harden contributed 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 loss to Denver.

Harden isn't solely to blame for the team's five-game slide, and his slow start is somewhat understandable when you consider his preseason absence and a lack of conditioning. Still it's hard to ignore that these losses have all happened after Harden's insertion. The tandem of Harden and Russel Westbrook in the backcourt harkens back to their days with the Thunder, but it doesn't seem to be working optimally for the Clippers. Making room for Harden is forcing Kawhi Leonard into a less comfortable situation for his skill set, and although the move is helping Paul George fantasy-wise, the offense seems a little off-kilter.