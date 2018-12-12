Clippers' Lou Williams: Might be out two weeks

Williams (hamstring) might miss two weeks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Things have escalated quickly with Williams' timetable for a return, as he was previously listed as questionable for Tuesday's game before being ruled out for about two weeks. Tuesday will mark Williams' first absence of the season, so it's not clear how coach Doc Rivers will proceed. It seems likely Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley see expanded roles.