Clippers' Lou Williams: Might be out two weeks
Williams (hamstring) might miss two weeks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Things have escalated quickly with Williams' timetable for a return, as he was previously listed as questionable for Tuesday's game before being ruled out for about two weeks. Tuesday will mark Williams' first absence of the season, so it's not clear how coach Doc Rivers will proceed. It seems likely Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley see expanded roles.
More News
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Won't return Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Finishes with 18 points Saturday•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Drops 10 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Lou Williams: Rediscovers shooting stroke•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...