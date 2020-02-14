Clippers' Lou Williams: Posts 35 points off the bench
Williams recorded 35 points (14-33 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.
With Paul George (hamstring) only able to log 14 minutes in this game, Williams, per usual, stepped up in the All-Star's absence. The 35 points are a new season high for the guard and he has now eclipsed 30 points on five occasions this season. If George misses any time following the All-Star break, Williams will be a must-start in both daily and season-long formats.
