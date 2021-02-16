Williams ended with 18 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-118 victory over the Heat.

Williams continues to play well for the Clippers who were, tonight, without four of their regular starting five. After a terrible start to the season, Williams is rounding into some nice form and has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks. Until the team is back to something resembling their full-strength unit, Williams should be added in most 12-team leagues.