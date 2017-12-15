Clippers' Lou Williams: Starting in place of Teodosic
Williams will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
With Austin Rivers (concussion) and Milos Teodosic (rest) out, on top of the Clippers' other injuries, Williams will move into the starting five and should be set for a heavy workload Friday. While Williams typically comes off the bench, he's essentially carried a starter's workload this season, and that's only been amplified in the wake of recent injuries to Rivers and Teodosic, as well as Patrick Beverley, who's out for the year with a knee injury. Over the last six games, Williams is averaging 35.0 minutes per game, and he's coming off of a 31-point, eight-assist performance Wednesday in Orlando.
