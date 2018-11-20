Scott recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against the Hawks.

Scott let fly from long range, racking up a season-high in both points and minutes. Scott had a boosted workload due to Danilo Gallinari's (illness) absence. If Gallinari were to miss more time, Scott could offer a mix of three pointers and rebounds, however as of now, this is unlikely. Currently, Scott isn't a viable option in standard formats, and is just 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game on the year.