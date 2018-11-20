Clippers' Mike Scott: Scores season-high 18 points
Scott recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against the Hawks.
Scott let fly from long range, racking up a season-high in both points and minutes. Scott had a boosted workload due to Danilo Gallinari's (illness) absence. If Gallinari were to miss more time, Scott could offer a mix of three pointers and rebounds, however as of now, this is unlikely. Currently, Scott isn't a viable option in standard formats, and is just 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game on the year.
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.