Jackson accumulated 27 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 45 minutes during Friday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Jackson finished with at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds for just the fifth time this season, but his all-around production wasn't enough as the Pelicans eked out a win thanks a fourth-quarter comeback. Across two play-in games, the veteran point guard averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 43.5 minutes per game.