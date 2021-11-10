Jackson totaled 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Tuesday in a 117-109 win against Portland.

Jackson's efficiency was a major issue early in the season -- through six games, he was converting only 31 percent of his field-goal tries. However, the veteran point guard has turned things around of late, making 50 percent of his shot attempts over his past four contests. Jackson is averaging 22.8 points, 6.0 assists and 3.8 three-pointers over that stretch, giving him top-50 value in nine-category leagues.