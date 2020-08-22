Jackson tallied just six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Friday's 130-122 victory over Dallas.

Jackson was back on the bench after starting during Wednesday's Game 2 loss. The relegation did him no favors as he turned in a dramatically underwhelming performance. Even in starter's minutes, Jackson has never been an overly productive option and he should certainly not be viewed as a game-breaker.