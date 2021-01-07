Ibaka totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in Wednesday's victory over Golden State.

Ibaka logged a season-high 35 minutes in the win and led all players with a season-high 14 boards. The veteran's numbers are slightly down in his first season with Los Angeles, but he is producing well enough to stick in the starting lineup with 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game.