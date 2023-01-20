Ibaka (personal) and the Bucks mutually agreed Friday to begin pursuing trade opportunities, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka left the team just under two weeks ago for what the Bucks have termed as a personal matter, and based on Charania's report, the veteran center appears poised to remain away from Milwaukee until the organization is able to find a new home for him. The 33-year-old has largely been on the outside of head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation all season, appearing in just 16 games and averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per contest. Even though he's signed to a cost-effective one-year, $2.91 million deal, Ibaka may not command much interest on the trade market and could be waived if the Bucks aren't able to find a taker prior to the Feb. 9 deadline for deals.