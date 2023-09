Ibaka signed a one-year deal with Bayern Munich of the EuroLeague, Marc Mundet reports.

After being waived by the Pacers in February, Ibaka failed to find a home in the NBA throughout the offseason and will instead spend the 2023-24 campaign in Europe with Bayern Munich. The 14-year NBA veteran appeared in 16 games with Milwaukee last season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds across 11.6 minutes.