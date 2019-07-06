Danny Green: Commits to Lakers

Green announced Friday via his personal Instagram account that he will sign a two-year, $30 million contract with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With the top free agent on the market, Kawhi Leonard, spurning the Lakers for the Clippers, general manager Rob Pelinka elected to move on to Plan B and bring in Green in addition to re-signing swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center JaVale McGee. Green will provide the Lakers with a much-needed outside shooter to surround superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 31-year-old isn't expected to see a major boost in minutes or usage while leaving Toronto for Los Angeles, keeping his fantasy outlook relatively stable as a three-point streamer capable of offering useful percentages from the field and free-throw line.