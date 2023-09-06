The 76ers signed Green to a one-year deal Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Green will join the 76ers after averaging 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes across 11 appearances between the Cavaliers and Grizzlies in 2022-23. However, the veteran guard spent the previous two years in Philadelphia and shot 40.5 percent and 38.0 percent from three in those two seasons, respectively. While Green is unlikely to receive big minutes, his floor spacing can still be a valuable asset off the bench.