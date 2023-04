Green totaled 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 118-94 victory over the Magic.

Green led all Cavaliers players in scoring, shots made and threes buried off the bench en route to a 21-point showing in Thursday's blowout victory. Green set a new season-high scoring mark in the game, with his previous season-high point total occurring March 4 against Detroit when he tallied six points.