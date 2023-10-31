Green will be waived by the 76ers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 76ers acquired several frontcourt players when trading James Harden to the Clippers on Tuesday, and Green will be let go to create room on the roster. The 36-year-old had a minimal role for Philadelphia early in the year, averaging just 9.0 minutes per game over two appearances.
More News
-
76ers' Danny Green: Inks deal with Philadelphia•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Sets season high as leading scorer•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Good to go against Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Won't play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Danny Green: Out again Tuesday•