David Kramer: Erupts for team-high 26 points
Kramer finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 G League loss to the Vipers.
Kramer produced his best game of the season, hitting scoring 26 points on 18 field goals. Though the 23-year-old was unable to find much success beyond the arc (1-7 3Pt), he hit nine of his 11 attempts inside to pace the team in scoring Saturday. The performance should be treated as an anomaly, as Kramer hasn't proven to be a consistent fantasy commodity worth using on a regular basis. On the season, he's averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over 14.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...