Kramer finished with 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 G League loss to the Vipers.

Kramer produced his best game of the season, hitting scoring 26 points on 18 field goals. Though the 23-year-old was unable to find much success beyond the arc (1-7 3Pt), he hit nine of his 11 attempts inside to pace the team in scoring Saturday. The performance should be treated as an anomaly, as Kramer hasn't proven to be a consistent fantasy commodity worth using on a regular basis. On the season, he's averaging 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over 14.5 minutes per game.