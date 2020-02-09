David Kramer: In concussion protocol
Kramer missed Saturday's game against Agua Caliente while in concussion protocol.
Averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, Kramer's absence will not cause significant changes for the G League Suns. It's unclear how long he'll remain out, though he won't miss anything in the next week, as the team doesn't play again until Feb. 19.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.