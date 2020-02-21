David Kramer: Returns from concussion
Kramer (concussion) returned to action during Wednesday, tallying eight points and one rebound over 14 minutes of G League action during a 106-94 loss to the Canton Charge.
Kramer hadn't played since Feb. 5 while dealing with symptoms of a concussion. He returned to his standard reserve role, playing 14 minutes and contributing modest offensive production. On the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over 14.7 minutes through 12 games with the G League Suns.
