Kramer (leg) made his season debut Friday, scoring six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes during Northern Arizona's 101-93 G League victory over Rio Grande Valley.

After offseason surgery held Kramer out for the first two months of the season, he made his return and played 11 minutes in his first action of the year. It turned into a shaky debut, as he committed four turnovers during his short stint. It's unclear what type of role Kramer will see moving forward, though his four turnovers in 11 minutes haven't helped him earn any trust from his teammates and coaches.