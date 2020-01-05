David Kramer: Logs 11 minutes in debut
Kramer (leg) made his season debut Friday, scoring six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes during Northern Arizona's 101-93 G League victory over Rio Grande Valley.
After offseason surgery held Kramer out for the first two months of the season, he made his return and played 11 minutes in his first action of the year. It turned into a shaky debut, as he committed four turnovers during his short stint. It's unclear what type of role Kramer will see moving forward, though his four turnovers in 11 minutes haven't helped him earn any trust from his teammates and coaches.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.