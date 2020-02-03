Kramer finished with 21 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and four rebounds across 22 minutes during Friday's 116-96 loss to the Legends.

Kramer produced his best game of the season, hitting all six of his attempts from the charity stripe on his way to dropping a season-high 21 points. The 23-year-old is finding more minutes lately, registering 22 minutes in back-to-back games compared to his average of 14.9 minutes on the season.