David Stockton: 23 in loss
Stockton managed 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound during Friday's 114-115 loss at Austin.
The son of the former great Utah Jazz guard has been a steady scorer for Reno this season and Friday's performance was no different. Currently, the 26-year-old from Gonzaga is averaging a superb 16.1 points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game during his fourth stint in the G League.
