The Nets waived Sumner on Saturday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Sumner made 31 appearances for the Nets in 2022-23 after spending the first four years of his career with Indiana. For Brooklyn, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes. Sumner will enter the 2023-24 season as a free agent.