Sumner (hip) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Sumner has been dealing with a hip issue since late March and is at risk of missing the Nets' regular-season finale, especially now that he's been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. The Nets will rest Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris while not having Seth Curry (ankle), so the potential absence of Sumner would leave the team even more shorthanded in the backcourt. If the former Xavier standout is ruled out, then Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and David Duke could be in line to see additional minutes.