The Hornets signed Sumner to a one-year deal Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Sumner missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to an Achilles tear but made 53 appearances, including 12 starts, for Brooklyn last season. In 2022-23, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes on 46.1/35.6/91/7 shooting splits. Sumner will likely compete for the backup point guard role behind LaMelo Ball (ankle).