Sumner is expected to be released by the Nets, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Nets have until Saturday to make a decision on whether to guarantee Sumner's contract, but it appears he'll be headed elsewhere. If Sumner does end up getting waived, Scotto reports that he'll have several potential suitors. Sumner had a lot of good moments with the Nets in 2022-23, averaging 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.9 minutes.