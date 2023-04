Sumner (hip) isn't listed on the Nets' injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against Philadelphia, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Sumner wasn't available for the regular-season finale due to a hip issue, but as expected, he's good to go for the playoffs. However, with the Nets essentially at full strength, it's unclear if the backup point guard will be part of Brooklyn's postseason rotation.